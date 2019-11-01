|
Allen J. Meren, age 76, of Baltimore,MD, passed away on October 30. He is survived by his wife, Helene Meren (nee Arenberg), his children, Joann (Richard) Barnstein and Ryan Meren, and grandchildren, Hershel Barnstein, Izzy Barnstein, and Beck Meren. He was predeceased by his parents, Amelia and Baruch Meren.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane on Friday, November 1, at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7 Slade Avenue, unit 720, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Sunday with a service Sunday evening at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019