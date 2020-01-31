|
|
Died at home in Philadelphia on January 15, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, one day after his 85th birthday. Raised in Baltimore, he graduated from the University of PA in 1956 and received his M.D. at the University of MD in 1960. He was a renowned rheumatologist whose love of medicine made him a dynamic and passionate teacher of multitudes of aspiring physicians. He held various positions at both the U. of PA Hospital and Temple University Hospital, where he was Dean of Medicine. His survivors include his spouse of 59 years, Ellen Patz Myers and sons David Joseph (Amanda Myers), Robert Todd (Jayne Myers) and Scott P. Myers and five beloved grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Philadelphia College of Physicians on February 21st at 5 pm. Donations can be made to the Penn Memory Center at 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Checks should be made payable to "Trustees of the U. of PA"
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020