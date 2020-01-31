Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
The Philadelphia College of Physicians
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Richard Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Richard Myers Notice
Died at home in Philadelphia on January 15, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, one day after his 85th birthday. Raised in Baltimore, he graduated from the University of PA in 1956 and received his M.D. at the University of MD in 1960. He was a renowned rheumatologist whose love of medicine made him a dynamic and passionate teacher of multitudes of aspiring physicians. He held various positions at both the U. of PA Hospital and Temple University Hospital, where he was Dean of Medicine. His survivors include his spouse of 59 years, Ellen Patz Myers and sons David Joseph (Amanda Myers), Robert Todd (Jayne Myers) and Scott P. Myers and five beloved grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Philadelphia College of Physicians on February 21st at 5 pm. Donations can be made to the Penn Memory Center at 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Checks should be made payable to "Trustees of the U. of PA"
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -