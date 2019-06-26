Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care
24 N. Second St.
New Freedom, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Wood

Notice Condolences Flowers

Allen Wood Notice
Allen D. Wood, 59, of Stewartstown died Sat., June 22, 2019. Born in Towson, MD, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Rosemary C. (Gunzelman) Wood. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy M. Wood. He is survived by his 3 children, a son Tyler A. Wood and 2 daughters Angela N. Wood and Jessica Wood; 3 siblings, his best friend and brother Robert D. Wood and his fiancé Sue, sister Sharon Ware and her husband Glenn and sister Marilyn Diacont and her husband Scott. ; nieces and nephews Christie, Lindsey, Logan, Joseph, Jennifer, Christen, Matthew and Dawn; and 3 sister-in-law's Kathleen Shively, Margaret Lavin and Mary Jane Lavin. He was also preceded in death by a brother Christopher Wood and a nephew Matthew.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m., at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now