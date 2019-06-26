Allen D. Wood, 59, of Stewartstown died Sat., June 22, 2019. Born in Towson, MD, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Rosemary C. (Gunzelman) Wood. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy M. Wood. He is survived by his 3 children, a son Tyler A. Wood and 2 daughters Angela N. Wood and Jessica Wood; 3 siblings, his best friend and brother Robert D. Wood and his fiancé Sue, sister Sharon Ware and her husband Glenn and sister Marilyn Diacont and her husband Scott. ; nieces and nephews Christie, Lindsey, Logan, Joseph, Jennifer, Christen, Matthew and Dawn; and 3 sister-in-law's Kathleen Shively, Margaret Lavin and Mary Jane Lavin. He was also preceded in death by a brother Christopher Wood and a nephew Matthew.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m., at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.