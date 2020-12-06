of Hanna, WY passed away December 3rd, 2020 at the age of 52. She was the daughter of Rita Perkins Hundley and the late Jack Hundley. She was predeceased by her husband John Leach and beloved companion Lucky Stankowski. She is survived by her mother, Rita; siblings, TJ (Peggy), Pat (Beverly), Anne, John (Kathy); many nieces and nephews; and much treasured dog, Pearl. A mass of celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation 255 N 30th St Laramie, WY 82072.



