Allison Cramer Hundley
of Hanna, WY passed away December 3rd, 2020 at the age of 52. She was the daughter of Rita Perkins Hundley and the late Jack Hundley. She was predeceased by her husband John Leach and beloved companion Lucky Stankowski. She is survived by her mother, Rita; siblings, TJ (Peggy), Pat (Beverly), Anne, John (Kathy); many nieces and nephews; and much treasured dog, Pearl. A mass of celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation 255 N 30th St Laramie, WY 82072.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Allison was a wonderful person who had a great sense of humor...I haven't seen her in a long time, but I am grateful to have know her for the time I did. Sending prayers for comfort and peace. Rest In Peace Allison.
Alex Dame
Friend
