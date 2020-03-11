|
|
Allyson Lubroth Knopfer, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in East Norriton, PA. She was born November 1, 1948, on Long Island, NY.
She was a devoted sister, mother, and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest, enjoying artistic pursuits, world travel, working for charitable causes, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Knopfer, father Nathan Lubroth and mother Susanne Lubroth. She is survived by her brother Brian Lubroth; children Meredith (Ben) Corlett and Adam (Melissa) Ridzinski; grandchildren Alex and Olivia Corlett, and Mia and Asher Ridzinski; and niece Sarah Lubroth.
Interment will be held Thursday, March 12, 1:45pm at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Mitzvah Circle, mitzvahcircle.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020