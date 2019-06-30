Allyson Michael, psychotherapist, LCSW-C, mother, partner, friend, healer, beam of light and joy passed on Saturday, June 22nd. She spent her last week of life in the hospital surrounded by her family and friends who loved her dearly. Allyson is the beloved partner of Susan J. Blight; loving mother of Stefan & Felicia German; cherished mother-in-law of Jose Real Figueroa; caring grandmother of Gabriela & Lucas Real German; Allyson will also be missed by her cat Bruzo, Mayor of Norwood. Allyson was a massage therapist for 20 years. She also had worked for Chase-Brexton & Sheppard Pratt Hospital. Her friends described her as "the social worker for the social workers." One of her closest friends said moments after she died that the world won't be the same without Allyson. My mother loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her clients. She was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and loved ones. She was energized by being with people. She loved long conversations and tea time. Her grandchildren would light up in her presence and could feel the love of their grandma like a mighty wave washing over them. As a mother, she was dedicated, loving, worried, joyful, fun, goofy, creative and care-taking. She never stopped trying to be the best mother she could be, always reflective and open to growing. I pray that her spirit is at peace knowing how much her children, partner, friends and clients loved her and how much we will miss her. I will miss telling her everything. Our world will truly never be the same. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Planned Parenthood or NARAL. A large memorial service will be held in about six to eight weeks, date and place to be publicized. The family requests only cards be sent to the residence. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019