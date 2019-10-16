|
Alma Ann Siedlecki age 93 of Baltimore passed away peacefully in her sleep October 14 at her residence in Clarksville, MD.
She was born on March 10, 1926 in Baltimore daughter of the late Peter Wojciechowski and Anna Drozd
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Dean, and daughter Rose Henry.
Alma is survived by her brother Albert Wojciechowski (98) of Parkville, Md.,sister Adele Nelka (90) of Dallas TX, and son Walter Jr. of Cincinnati OH., and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday from 6-8 P.M. Funeral Service on Friday at 10 A.M. Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019