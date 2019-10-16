Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA SIEDLECKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA ANN SIEDLECKI


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALMA ANN SIEDLECKI Notice
Alma Ann Siedlecki age 93 of Baltimore passed away peacefully in her sleep October 14 at her residence in Clarksville, MD.

She was born on March 10, 1926 in Baltimore daughter of the late Peter Wojciechowski and Anna Drozd

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Dean, and daughter Rose Henry.

Alma is survived by her brother Albert Wojciechowski (98) of Parkville, Md.,sister Adele Nelka (90) of Dallas TX, and son Walter Jr. of Cincinnati OH., and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday from 6-8 P.M. Funeral Service on Friday at 10 A.M. Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now