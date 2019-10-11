|
|
Alma Klein passed away on October 9, 2019 at the age of 89. Alma was predeceased by her beloved husband, Milton Klein, brother, Joel Gersten, and parents, Benjamin and Sadie Gersten. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Patti) Klein and Andrea (Steven) Leaf, grandchildren, Scott and Michael Leaf, and Fara and Jeff (Amy) Klein, and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Ln on Sunday, Oct 13, at 10am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mended Hearts, Merry Acres Exec Bldg, 1500 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707. The family will be receiving at 10 Harrod Ct, Reisterstown, MD 21136, on Sunday following the funeral until sundown.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019