On January 11, 2020, Alma "Bunny" Martien, beloved wife of the late William Martien and the late Richard Bond; devoted mother of Anne Toy Martien of Baltimore, MD and Katherine Martien Sullivan and her husband Gregory of Vero Beach, Fl; dear stepmother of James Carey Martien and his partner Marjorie Brown and the late Elizabeth Martien; loving grandmother of 3, step grandmother of 4, great grandmother of 2, step great grandmother of 8, and step great great grandmother of 3.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, January 16th, from 6 to 8 PM and on Friday, January 17th, from 10 to 12 PM. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Western Run Parish, 3738 Butler Rd, Reisterstown, MD, Friday, January 17th, 2 PM, followed by interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Paul's Place at paulsplaceoutreach.org/ or TRU Rescue at trurescue.org/.
