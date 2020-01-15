Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church, Western Run Parish
3738 Butler Rd
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Resources
Alma Toy Martien Notice
On January 11, 2020, Alma "Bunny" Martien, beloved wife of the late William Martien and the late Richard Bond; devoted mother of Anne Toy Martien of Baltimore, MD and Katherine Martien Sullivan and her husband Gregory of Vero Beach, Fl; dear stepmother of James Carey Martien and his partner Marjorie Brown and the late Elizabeth Martien; loving grandmother of 3, step grandmother of 4, great grandmother of 2, step great grandmother of 8, and step great great grandmother of 3.

Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, January 16th, from 6 to 8 PM and on Friday, January 17th, from 10 to 12 PM. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Western Run Parish, 3738 Butler Rd, Reisterstown, MD, Friday, January 17th, 2 PM, followed by interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Paul's Place at paulsplaceoutreach.org/ or TRU Rescue at trurescue.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
