Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloha Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aloha I. Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aloha I. Murray Notice
On September 22, 2019; Aloha I. Murray age 91 of Parkville; beloved wife of the late Walter J. Murray Jr; devoted mother of Walter J. Murray III and wife Cynthia E., Aloha S. Wymer and husband Doug; cherished grandmother of Michael E. Quigley, Nathaniel J. Murray and Gabriella E. Murray.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Aloha's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Thursday, September 26 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 12 Noon Friday. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aloha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.