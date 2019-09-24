|
|
On September 22, 2019; Aloha I. Murray age 91 of Parkville; beloved wife of the late Walter J. Murray Jr; devoted mother of Walter J. Murray III and wife Cynthia E., Aloha S. Wymer and husband Doug; cherished grandmother of Michael E. Quigley, Nathaniel J. Murray and Gabriella E. Murray.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Aloha's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Thursday, September 26 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 12 Noon Friday. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019