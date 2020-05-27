Dr. Alphonso Young Soo Rhee, 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Born on January 18, 1935 in Sariwon, HwangHae Province in what is now North Korea, he was one of five children. At the age of 15, his family fled their home at night and crossed the 38th Parallel by boat into Seoul. He graduated from The Catholic University of Korea, College of Medicine in 1961, then went on to serve in the Korean Army as a medic. He came to Baltimore for medical training in 1965 and his wife and son arrived a few months later. With his office at 25th and Greenmount, he was the first Korean doctor to establish his own private practice in MD and performed General Surgery at Bon Secours Hospital until his retirement in 1999. In the late 1960's, he helped organize the first Korean Catholic congregation in MD at Immaculate Heart of Mary. As the congregation grew, they relocated to St. Bernard's Church, before they moved to the current location in 1997. He established and was the first president of U.S.-based alumni association for Catholic Medical College of Korea in 1979. In 1974, he was pivotal in establishing the Korean Medical Association of America (now KAMA) in the MD, VA and D.C. area, and served as its President in 1982. He was an avid tennis player and golfer. Upon retiring, he could be seen marshaling at Pine Ridge Golf Course. While he was a fiercely proud Korean, enjoyed his wife's expert cooking and rarely frequented any other type of restaurants even when traveling back to Korea (much to the chagrin of his Seoul-based siblings), he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1982. He was always grateful for the opportunities and life that was afforded to him and his family and never wavered in the assumption that the U.S. and Maryland, specifically, was the best place to work, live and raise a family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria; three children, Samuel, in sales, Bernard, a patent attorney, (wife Amanda), and Sandra, a corporate attorney, (husband Christopher); three grandchildren, Zoe, Addison and Joseph; his sisters, Veronica YoungSook, Regina YoungHei; his brother, Petros YoungChul; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Moisei YoungChan. A funeral mass was held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Holy Korean Martyrs Catholic Church, 5801 Security Blvd, Baltimore. Burial and interment followed at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Attendance was limited due to continuing public health concerns. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Doctors Without Borders (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/).
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.