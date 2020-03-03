|
Alva P. Weaver III died peacefully Feb 25, 2020. He was a Princeton Graduate, lacrosse player, Naval veteran, husband, attorney, father, North American squash champion (Md Squash Hall of Fame 2005) and Grandfather. Al is survived by his wife of 62 years, two sons Al (Rosanne) and Cliff and two granddaughters Lake and Allyson. Of all the awards Al won, the Grey Ghost Award for squash received in 2005 was most meaningful. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Towson. Presbyterian Church. 400 W. Chesapeake Ave, Towson, Md 21204. No services planned at Al's request (Al donated his body to the Md Anatomy Board).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020