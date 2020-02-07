|
Alvan Jay Hoffman, age 93, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on February 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Walled Lake, Michigan, he was the son of Harold Guy and Jean Elizabeth (Avery) Hoffman and husband of Jeanette (Poole) Hoffman. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in World War II and later retired from the U.S. Navy reserve. He retired from the U.S. Army Ballistic Research Laboratory on Aberdeen Proving Ground in 1981. Alvan was an active member at Oak Grove Baptist Church and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir member and member of the Men's Quartet. He also served as a Trustee of the former Baptist Home of Maryland and Delaware.
In addition to his wife, Alvan is survived by his son, Glenn Robert Hoffman and daughter, Eunice Gwen Rodgers; two sisters, Mariam R. Humbert and Marilyn J. Gettens; three grandchildren, Tracy R. Bean, Gary A. Markowski, and Hollin Weaver; and four great-granddaughters, Gwen and Allyson Markowski, and Jordan and Allyssa Bean.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Ruth Laverne Hoffman, he was preceded in death by sister, Gertrude L. Sullivan.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 pm & Monday, February 10 from 10-11 am at which time the service will begin. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020