On June 26, 2020; Alvera Mary Rush; 100 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Honorable William "Willie" Rush; devoted mother of Carol Rush Jelus and Bob Rush; loving grandmother of Julie Jelus Schlueterer, Jeffrey Jelus, Bobby, Sean, Dani and Kelly Rush; dear sister of Bill Class and Edith Class Masilek.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 29, 2020.