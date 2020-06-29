Alvera Mary Rush
On June 26, 2020; Alvera Mary Rush; 100 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Honorable William "Willie" Rush; devoted mother of Carol Rush Jelus and Bob Rush; loving grandmother of Julie Jelus Schlueterer, Jeffrey Jelus, Bobby, Sean, Dani and Kelly Rush; dear sister of Bill Class and Edith Class Masilek.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
