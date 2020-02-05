Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
8420 Belair Road
Fullerton, MD
Alverta Logan

Alverta Logan Notice
Alverta R. (Lynch) Logan, 85, of Nottingham, MD passed away on Saturday, February 1st. Born in Baltimore, MD, Alverta was one of 8 children born to the late Walter E. Lynch and the late Dolores Shipley Lynch. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and was quite proud of her Irish heritage. In recent years she enjoyed hosting an annual St. Patrick's Day dinner for family. Alverta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, David F. Logan. She is survived by her children, David A. Logan (Tammy/deceased), Virginia A. Reichel (Gerry), Melissa M. Cramer (Brian), and Melanie J. Bruns Lloyd (Joel/deceased), 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Road, Fullerton, MD on Monday, February 10th at 10:00 AM and will be followed by a luncheon at the church hall. Interment will be held privately at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities https://www.catholiccharities-md.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
