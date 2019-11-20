Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Alvin Arthur Hauser Notice
On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Alvin Arthur Hauser age 91 of Randallstown. Beloved husband of the late Laura (nee Jensen) Hauser; brother of Lorraine L. Peddicord; brother in law of Holger Jensen. Also survived by 1 nephew, 2 nieces and many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, November 23 from 11:30 AM-1:30 PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment with Military Honors to follow at the Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Alvin with memorial contributions to or Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
