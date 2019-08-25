Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Alvin F. Nehrenz Notice
Alvin F. Nehrenz, 96, passed away on August 22, 2019; Al was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University achieving his master's degree in mechanical engineering. Loving husband of Catherine M. Nehrenz for 71yrs.; beloved father of Nancy M. Nehrenz; dear uncle of Patricia N. Legters and her husband Charles, and Walther F. Nehrenz, III and his wife Donna.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, August 27 from 11 to 12pm at which time a funeral service will be celebrated at 12pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Mr. Nehrenz's name in the honor of his daughter Nancy to Gallagher Services, 2520 Pot Spring Road, Attn: Donation, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
