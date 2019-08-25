|
|
Alvin F. Nehrenz, 96, passed away on August 22, 2019; Al was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University achieving his master's degree in mechanical engineering. Loving husband of Catherine M. Nehrenz for 71yrs.; beloved father of Nancy M. Nehrenz; dear uncle of Patricia N. Legters and her husband Charles, and Walther F. Nehrenz, III and his wife Donna.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, August 27 from 11 to 12pm at which time a funeral service will be celebrated at 12pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Mr. Nehrenz's name in the honor of his daughter Nancy to Gallagher Services, 2520 Pot Spring Road, Attn: Donation, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019