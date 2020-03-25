|
|
On Monday, March 23, 2020 Alvin M. Younger, Jr. of Lutherville, MD, Hilton Head Island, SC and Franklin, ME died from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
Born October 11, 1949 in West Grove, PA, he was the son of Sarah and Alvin M. Younger, Sr. He was 70 years old and is survived by his wife, Betsy, his brother Douglas and nieces and nephews.
He spent his childhood in Oxford, PA. A graduate of Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA, Al began his working life with Price Waterhouse in Baltimore, MD. In 1974 he began a 25-year career at T. Rowe Price Assoc., retiring as chief financial officer in 1999.
Al was a happy person who loved life. He delighted in his many hobbies including scuba diving, photography, piloting his plane, wood working and driving his 1958 Triumph TR3. His family and friends will miss his twinkling eyes and mischievous smile.
Funeral services will be private. If friends choose, they may make memorial contributions to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020