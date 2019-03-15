|
On March 14, 2019, Alvin P. Freedman; honorary member for many years of the Panther Club; beloved husband of Sonia Freedman (nee Hess); devoted father of Shelley Freedman and Stephanie (Jon) Ferber; loving brother of Bluma Jed; cherished grandfather of Spencer David Brock and Daniel Benjamin Ferber.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 18, at 2:30 pm. Interment Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 3704 Breton Way (Regency Park), Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019