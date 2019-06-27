Alvin "Jerry" Pearl (61) of Columbia, Maryland, passed away peacefully in the hospital on June 20, 2019. He is survived by his two devoted daughters, Rachel Pearl and Rebecca Camp as well as his mother, Marie "Mini" Pearl, and sisters Tina Porter and Julie Pearl. He adored his only grandson, Sebastian as well as his nieces and nephews.



Jerry was an incredible father, who taught his girls how to celebrate life through music, travel, and laughter. He took his girls with him everywhere. You may have known Jerry as a contractor, poker or pool player. He was also a poet, a history buff, a constant gardener, Scrabble champion, and car singer.



He successfully owned Triple "R" Home Improvements for over 20 years and enjoyed making homes beautiful. He was a childhood cancer survivor and battled illness throughout his life but maintained a youthful spirit, by being a prankster and a romantic. He will be deeply missed by many.



His family and friends will have a private ceremony on Saturday, June 29 in Jerry's garden.