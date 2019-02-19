|
On February 17, 2019, Alvin Pomerantz, beloved husband of the late Pearl Jean "Pejie" Pomerantz (nee Schwartzman); devoted father of Sandra P. Gohn, Ellen G. Politzer and the late Harold (Jan) Pomerantz; loving grandfather of Elizabeth (Michael) Dye, Andrew (Naomi) Gohn, Jaclyn Politzer, Daniel (Kelly) Politzer, Michael (Hanne) Pomerantz and Clare Pomerantz; cherished great-grandfather of Joseph, Samuel and Rachel Dye, Dylan and Harper Politzer; also beloved by Jeffrey Politzer and many nieces and nephews; brother of the late Ruth Harrison; longtime companion of Rona "Ronnie" Kleiman.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 19, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Enoch Pratt Free Library, Department of Institutional Advancement, 400 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201, or Pet Rescue of Maryland, PO Box 178, Monkton, MD 21111. In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, and Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm at the home of Sandra Gohn, 4811 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019