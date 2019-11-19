Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
9126 Ruth Elder Lane (Grey Rock)
Baltimore, MD
Alvin R. Lehman

Alvin R. Lehman
Alvin R. Lehman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving nephews, Mark (Cathy) Segel and Jason Lichtstrahl, nieces, Judy Schwartz and Harriet Schwartz, great nephew, Joshua (Bora Kim) Segel, great niece, Rebecca Segel, brother-in-law, Frank Segel, sister-in-law, Amy Hunovice, and dear friends, Spencer and Heather Folau and their children, Hannah, Ezrah and Aliyah Folau. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Lehman (nee Lichtstrahl), son, Ronnie Seth Lehman, siblings, Anne Segel, Ida Schwartz and Stanley Lehman, and parents, Sarah and Benjamin Lehman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, November 20, at 12 pm. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Believe In Tomorrow National Children's Foundation, Ronnie Lehman Fund, 6601 Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21228. In mourning at 9126 Ruth Elder Lane (Grey Rock), Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday only, with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
