Alvin Tilghman
Our beloved, Alvin "Mole" Tilghman (33° F&AM), 86, transitioned into eternal life on October 10, 2020. We remain grateful for his legacy, leadership, and continued presence in our lives. Treasuring his memory are his family and friends, especially his devoted wife of 56 years, Sylvia P. Tilghman; children, Dujuan (Denise), Lavertta (Marrell), and Vonnita (Walter); and grandchildren. Services will be held as follows: on October 23, 2020, a viewing from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on October 24, 2020, a wake at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Rd., Jessup, Maryland.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-604-0101
