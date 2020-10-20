Alvin Tilghman

Our beloved, Alvin "Mole" Tilghman (33° F&AM), 86, transitioned into eternal life on October 10, 2020. We remain grateful for his legacy, leadership, and continued presence in our lives. Treasuring his memory are his family and friends, especially his devoted wife of 56 years, Sylvia P. Tilghman; children, Dujuan (Denise), Lavertta (Marrell), and Vonnita (Walter); and grandchildren. Services will be held as follows: on October 23, 2020, a viewing from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on October 24, 2020, a wake at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Rd., Jessup, Maryland.



