Alyce "Jean" Reynolds, 92, of Parkville, MD, passed away at her residence on October 11th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Morra E. Hines for 28 years until he passed and then later married the late Victor B. Reynolds for 17 years; devoted mother of Edna Francis Barnes "Fran" & her husband Stan, Sharon Elaine Kaczmarczyk, and Deborah Jean Velte & her husband Mark, and the late Bob Hines; loving grandmother of Brian, Steve, Kim, Jesse, Donnie, Nicole, Jason, Bob, John, Christine, Tammy, Mark, Brandon, Abigal and the late Patty, and Sherrill; caring sister of Patricia Reid and the late Eleanor, Claris, and Lawrence; great-grandmother of 20 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of 2 great-great-grandchildren; also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jean's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road with a visitation on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 11am at Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road. Internment at Gardens of Faith. Masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
and memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse