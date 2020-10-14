1/
Alyce Jean Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alyce "Jean" Reynolds, 92, of Parkville, MD, passed away at her residence on October 11th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Morra E. Hines for 28 years until he passed and then later married the late Victor B. Reynolds for 17 years; devoted mother of Edna Francis Barnes "Fran" & her husband Stan, Sharon Elaine Kaczmarczyk, and Deborah Jean Velte & her husband Mark, and the late Bob Hines; loving grandmother of Brian, Steve, Kim, Jesse, Donnie, Nicole, Jason, Bob, John, Christine, Tammy, Mark, Brandon, Abigal and the late Patty, and Sherrill; caring sister of Patricia Reid and the late Eleanor, Claris, and Lawrence; great-grandmother of 20 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of 2 great-great-grandchildren; also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jean's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road with a visitation on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 11am at Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road. Internment at Gardens of Faith. Masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com and memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved