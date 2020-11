Amalie Adler Ascher, 93, of Towson, Maryland, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Kenneth Weinberg and Cynthia (Steven) Sokolow, and step-son, John (Shelley) Ascher. Amalie was predeceased by her husband, Eduard Ascher, step-son, Thomas Ascher, brother, Harry Adler, and parents, Alene and Charles Adler, Jr.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice