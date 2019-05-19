Amanda (usually called Mandy), died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019.She is survived by her parents, Alice and Paul Duffy, Stewartstown, PA, her brother, Phillip; Windsor, PA, Timothy and his wife Linda; Colorado Springs, CO, her niece, Julia and nephews Nathan and Ryan; numerous cousins, and aunts and uncles.Mandy attended Holy Family Elementary School in Randallstown, MD and graduated from Randallstown HS. She attended Eastern Kentucky University and Villa Julie College in the General Studies Field. She had an extensive work history and was well thought of in her positions. She worked as an Executive Assistant for the following companies: Bon Secours Health Systems, Inc., Marriottsville, MD; Choice Hotels International, Silver Spring, MD; Future Health Corporation, Timonium, MD; Wells Fargo Financial, Columbia, MD. While working in these positions she received awards as employee of the month and other commendations. Medical conditions compelled her to reduce fulltime work and later career positions included part time work for Giant Grocery Stores and Walmart.Mandy loved animals and had aspirations to be a veterinarian but fulfilled her desires by working with animals on a volunteer basis for the local animal centers and the SPCA. She left behind the latest love of her life, her cat, Cersei, named after the character in the Games of Thrones series.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangement being handled by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary