Ambrose Denard Smith passed away peacefully at home in Baltimore on August 10, 2019, at age 96, surrounded by his daughters: Adrienne and EriKa.
Ambrose was born in Baltimore on March 2, 1923 to the late Gladys Smith, a homemaker and Ambrose Smith, a musician. He was delivered by a mid-wife at home in the African American neighborhood called "Sugar Hill". Ambrose was the eldest of five children, who are now all deceased except for the youngest, Stewart.He graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1943 and worked his way through Morgan State College as a waiter. While at Morgan, Ambrose became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. At one point, he was Vice Polemarch of the Eastern Province under Dr. W. Henry Greene. After graduating from Morgan, he was employed at Boy's Village in Cheltenham, Maryland. While working at Boy's Village, Ambrose developed an interest in studying Social Work. At that time, Schools of Social Work at Maryland Universities were segregated, but the state of Maryland helped pay for Ambrose's education at a predominantly Black University, Howard University in Washington, D.C. Ambrose earned his master's in social work from Howard 1950 and was later employed as a Counselor at the Veterans' Administration.Ambrose accepted employment at Social Security in Baltimore and retired in 1985. He lost his wife of nearly seventy years, Jo Ann Smith (nee Ramsey) last October.He was an Elder at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church and a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
His remains were donated to science.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2019