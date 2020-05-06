Amelia A. Oley, age 97, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on May 1, 2020 at Bel Air Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Bronislaw and Teofila (Bankowski) Bingiel and wife of the late Walter Oley. Amelia was very active in the PTA while her children were in grammar school. She enjoyed crafts, playing cards, gardening, and golf. She taught rug hooking in the Adult Education system in Massachusetts for 17 years and played in the Cape Cod Golf League till she was 80 years old.
Amelia is survived by her son, Robert B. Oley of San Diego, CA; daughters, Evelyn C. Vincutonis of Deland, FL and Arleen B. Robinson of Bel Air, MD; sister, Phyllis Bingiel of Pinellas Park, FL; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Due to the Corona 19 virus, we will have a Memorial Mass at St. Ignatius Church, Hickory, MD at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.