Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew,
Manchester, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Edwards Notice
On August 10, 2019, Amelia W. Edwards (nee Walukas), beloved wife of the late Gerard Hamp Edwards, Sr.; devoted mother of Gerard Hamp Edwards, Jr. and his wife Tawanaka and Jonathan Carver Edwards and his wife Teresa; loving grandmother of Robert, Timothy, Julia, Audrey, Gerard, Steven, Catherine, Anthony, and Phillip; cherished great grandmother of 21; dear sister of Eleanore Twardus, and the late Florence Dauplaise, Dr. Leonard Walukas, and Regina Mihok.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, August 16th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, Saturday, August 17th, 10:30 AM.  Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Help Heal Veterans at support.healvets.org or St. Bartholomew Building Fund, PO Box 448, Manchester, MD  21102.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now