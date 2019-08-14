|
On August 10, 2019, Amelia W. Edwards (nee Walukas), beloved wife of the late Gerard Hamp Edwards, Sr.; devoted mother of Gerard Hamp Edwards, Jr. and his wife Tawanaka and Jonathan Carver Edwards and his wife Teresa; loving grandmother of Robert, Timothy, Julia, Audrey, Gerard, Steven, Catherine, Anthony, and Phillip; cherished great grandmother of 21; dear sister of Eleanore Twardus, and the late Florence Dauplaise, Dr. Leonard Walukas, and Regina Mihok.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, August 16th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, Saturday, August 17th, 10:30 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Help Heal Veterans at support.healvets.org or St. Bartholomew Building Fund, PO Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019