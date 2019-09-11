|
On September 9, 2019, Amelia Catherine Herlihy, age 90, passed into Heaven surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three children; Timothy, Teresa, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her sons Michael, Shane, and Patrick. Amy is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Dylan, Jesse, Devin, Mackenzie, and Shannon.
Amy was born in 1929 in Delphos, Ohio. She attended University of Dayton and was Valedictorian. Amy went on to have a long and illustrious career with U.S. customs.
Her greatest joy came from active involvement with the church, including her strong commitment and her dedication to serving parishioners in need.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Rd. Columbia, MD 21045 on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Celebration will be held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd. Columbia, MD 21044 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 12 noon. Inurnment will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Columbia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Jacques A Clermont Foundation, P.O. Box 1304, Columbia, MD 21044 which supports an orphanage in Hati.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019