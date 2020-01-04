Home

Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Amelia Louise Beck

Amelia Louise Beck Notice
On December 29, 2019 Amelia Louise Beck (nee Lang) devoted wife of the late George W. Beck; loving mother of Jane Sheid and her husband Mark, Susan Moran and her husband Leo, Judy Sale and her late husband Harold; dear sister of Lorraine Trentzsch and Norman Lang; cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
