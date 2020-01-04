|
On December 29, 2019 Amelia Louise Beck (nee Lang) devoted wife of the late George W. Beck; loving mother of Jane Sheid and her husband Mark, Susan Moran and her husband Leo, Judy Sale and her late husband Harold; dear sister of Lorraine Trentzsch and Norman Lang; cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 4, 2020