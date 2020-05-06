AMERICA RUTH KNOPP, age 84 years of Whiteford, MD died at 11:24 pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. She was the wife of the late James Albert Knopp.
Born on top of Buck Mountain in Independence, VA on February 9, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Cornelius and Missouri (Ward) Holdaway.
Mrs. Knopp moved to Harford County over 60 years ago and worked as a seamstress for the former Gleneagles, Inc., a sewing factory in Bel Air. She was a member of the North Bend Baptist Church, Jarrettsville for many years. Known for her Mississippi Mud Pie, banana pudding and homemade jelly, there was nothing she enjoyed more than baking.
Mrs. Knopp is survived by, One son: James R. Knopp of Whiteford, MD. One sister: Virginia Long of Rising Sun, MD. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Arthur C. Holdaway, Jr., Scott Grayson Holdaway and Drucie Osbourne.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 7 from 6 to 8 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. Harkins staff will manage the viewing environment to assure the safety of all. Please follow the directions of the gentlemen who will greet your vehicle as you arrive and remain in your vehicle until instructed to enter the funeral home to pay your respects.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 8 at 11 am at the funeral home. Her niece, Reverend Rebecca Jourdan will officiate. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
The graveside service will be limited to ten people at a time outside their vehicles. Others are welcome to visit the grave after the immediate family departs.
For directions, or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.