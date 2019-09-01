Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Amon Burgee III


1930 - 2019
Amon Burgee III Notice
Unexpectedly on August 27, 2019 AMON BURGEE, III; beloved husband of 64 years to Carolyn June Burgee (nee Schuster); devoted father of Susan M. Hays (Warren), Deborah L. Gauvin (James) and Kevin M. Burgee (Laurie); cherished Pop-Pop of Jamie Posluszny (Nathan), Kara Rhyner, Brenden Rhyner (Sarah), Elizabeth and Katherine Burgee; adoring great-Pop-Pop of Rileigh, Jordan and Hannah.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road), Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, 4-7pm. A Celebration of Amon's life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4 at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093 or visit www.timoniumumc.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
