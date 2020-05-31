Amy Devlin
Amy I. Devlin, 91, passed away on May 11 in Bel Air. Born in 1928 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John Carroll Devlin, Sr. and Amy Devlin (nee Green). She is survived by a sister, Mary Devlin of Bel Air, and a niece, Debra Clemens of Conway, SC. She was preceded in death by a brother, John C. Devlin, Jr. She was loved and will be greatly missed. A graduate of Kenwood High School and a longtime resident of Raspeburg, Amy (fondly nicknamed "Sis" by her family), was a lifelong horse lover and owned her own horse named "Champ". Amy was also a Gene Autry & country western music fan and attended many music shows in her youth. Burial Tuesday, June 2nd at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Harford County.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Burial
Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens
5598 Trumps Mill Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
4106681086
