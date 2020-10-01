Amy Mosley

Amy Whitney Mosley went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 28, 2020.



Amy was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada to William and Muriel (Bennett) Whitney. She spent her school years in Edmundston, N.B. where she was an avid basketball player, being captain of her team for four years. She enrolled and graduated from the Moncton Hospital School of Nursing, and received her R.N. She later received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, and later her Masters of Education from Towson University in Towson, MD. She spent most of her career as a hospital administrator, where she received many Directors' Commendations for Excellence in Practice. During these years she was also on the faculty of several universities and many national committees, such as Duke University on the Chancellor's Committee. Since retiring, she returned to Bob Jones University as a full time faculty in the Department of Nursing.



She was predeceased by her mother and father, William and Muriel Whitney; her beloved husband of 5 1/2 years, Marvin Mosley; and her twin sons.



She is survived by one beloved son, Marvin Keith Mosley (Amy), of Wellford, SC; three siblings, Ruby Cripps, of Moncton, N.B., Hunter Whitney (Judy), of Plano, TX, Betty Hanneman, of St. Simons Island, GA; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Mosley, of Starke, FL; three sister-in-laws, Georgia Mae Baudreaux, of Lafayette, LA, Annie Jones, of Lake Beth, FL, Judy Roundtree, of Starke, FL; and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.



The family will receive friends at Morningside Baptist Church at 1115 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 until 10:45 am. A funeral service will follow at 11 am, with Pastor Tony Miller officiating.



