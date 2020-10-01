1/1
Amy Mosley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Whitney Mosley went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Amy was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada to William and Muriel (Bennett) Whitney. She spent her school years in Edmundston, N.B. where she was an avid basketball player, being captain of her team for four years. She enrolled and graduated from the Moncton Hospital School of Nursing, and received her R.N. She later received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, and later her Masters of Education from Towson University in Towson, MD. She spent most of her career as a hospital administrator, where she received many Directors' Commendations for Excellence in Practice. During these years she was also on the faculty of several universities and many national committees, such as Duke University on the Chancellor's Committee. Since retiring, she returned to Bob Jones University as a full time faculty in the Department of Nursing.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, William and Muriel Whitney; her beloved husband of 5 1/2 years, Marvin Mosley; and her twin sons.

She is survived by one beloved son, Marvin Keith Mosley (Amy), of Wellford, SC; three siblings, Ruby Cripps, of Moncton, N.B., Hunter Whitney (Judy), of Plano, TX, Betty Hanneman, of St. Simons Island, GA; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Mosley, of Starke, FL; three sister-in-laws, Georgia Mae Baudreaux, of Lafayette, LA, Annie Jones, of Lake Beth, FL, Judy Roundtree, of Starke, FL; and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

The family will receive friends at Morningside Baptist Church at 1115 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 until 10:45 am. A funeral service will follow at 11 am, with Pastor Tony Miller officiating.

Online condolences may be made at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Morningside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morningside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved