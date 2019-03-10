Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Anastasia Furlong "Anne" BURKE

Anastasia Furlong "Anne" BURKE
On March 7, 2019 Anastasia "Anne" Furlong Burke, beloved wife of the late James Patrick Burke Jr.; dear mother of Catherine "Kitty" B. Knight (Brian), Delia A. Burke (Steven Lehukey), Clare B. Rodriquez (Craig) and Kevin Gibbons Burke (Susan, nee Anderson); dear grandmother of Scott, Sean, Caitlin, Alexandra, Anastasia, Maeve and Patrick and loving great-grandmother of Brynna; devoted sister of Marie F. Wall and the late Walter J. Furlong. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make contributions to Notre Dame of Maryland University. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
