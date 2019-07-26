Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
63 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD
View Map
Anastasia Tess Baldwin


1925 - 2019
Anastasia Tess Baldwin Notice
On July 18, 2019, Anastasia Tess Baldwin, beloved wife of the late Edward Baldwin; aunt of Stella Dinisio - Anastasia's loving caretaker; stepmother of Edward Baldwin (Karen), Diane Cole, and Barbara Hill. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, at 1:30 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Inurnment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019
