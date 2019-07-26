|
|
On July 18, 2019, Anastasia Tess Baldwin, beloved wife of the late Edward Baldwin; aunt of Stella Dinisio - Anastasia's loving caretaker; stepmother of Edward Baldwin (Karen), Diane Cole, and Barbara Hill. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, at 1:30 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Inurnment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019