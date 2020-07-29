1/1
Anderson "Ford" Tarr Jr.
Anderson "Ford" Tarr, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25th due to complications of dementia. He was in his 89th year. Ford was born in Baltimore, Maryland and was a graduate of Mount Saint Joe.

Ford is survived by Mary, his beloved wife of 64 years. He is also survived by his two children, son Kenneth (Kathleen), daughter Linda Jablon (Brian) and five grandchildren, Shannon, Mark, Michelle, Sarah, and London. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Joan McHugh. Ford enjoyed getting together regularly with his family. His passions included boating on the Chesapeake Bay, gardening his prized hybrid tea roses, golfing, and especially playing Poker.

A private mass will be held at Our Lady of the Fields where Ford will be interred. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, Washington D.C.

A virtual guestbook and video can be found on

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
