Andre "Andy" J. J. Fournier (1940 - 2020) of Street, MD was born the 7th child of Albert and Yvonne Fournier in Brunswick, ME. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth of Street, MD and their son Jason and daughter-in-law Nicky of Havre de Grace, MD. Andy is also survived by his remaining living sister, Dolores Elcik, of Concord, NH; son Tony Fournier and family of GA; daughter Susan Newman and family of FL; and numerous extended family members.



Andy joined the US Army in 1958 and proudly served his country in various locations. He received a Purple Heart in 1965 after being wounded in Vietnam and retired from active duty in 1979. In 1981, Andy received his BS from Jacksonville State University and started his new civilian career with the US Army, receiving an internship as a management analyst in New Mexico. He relocated to APG and was employed with TECOM until his second retirement in 2001.



Andy loved life and was liked and loved by many. Everyone knew him for his dry sense of humor, his candid disposition, and his enormous heart. Andy was as gentle and uncomplicated as he was adventurous, and he had a quiet charisma that captivated those around him. Andy was an avid reader with a passion for World War II history and loved feeding and watching birds. He and his wife Elizabeth enjoyed taking road trips together, especially to Maine, and traveling throughout the US when possible. Andy loved big Sunday meals with his family and going out for lunch with his son Jason. He had a generous spirit and enjoyed taking care of others. Andy left a living legacy as a tissue donor, and many of his final requests ensured that others were taken care of after he was gone. He endured many health challenges in his last few years but his faith in God never wavered. Andy loved well and was well-loved.



Services will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary's Church, Pylesville, MD 21132.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store