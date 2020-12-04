Andrea Margaret Edwards of Heartland, TX died on November 30, 2020 at the age of 76, but her larger-than-life persona, infectious laugh and positive spirit will never be forgotten.She was born on June 29, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland and married the late John Edwards on May 19,1973.Affectionately known as Candy "CanCan', she was born to the late and great Andrew and Mary Aldon.Her life was centered around her children Mark Lyons, Dawn Harris and her husband Houston Harris all of Dallas, TX.She took extreme pride in her two grandchildren Houston Harris, Jr. and Mary Aldon Harris. Candy also dearly loved her sister Gay Strojny, her late brother James Aldon, brother Thomas Aldon, her husbands daughters Kim Queen and Kelly Lineberger.She always boasted about every member of her family as well as her friends who she considered as family.She took extreme pride in being involved with the Business and Professional Womens group in Marshall and her volunteer work with abused women.She loved anything Baltimore related, as well as music, singing, dancing and traveling anywhere to see the ones she loved. A private family service will be held on 12/11 at 2:00.



