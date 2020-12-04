1/
Andrea (Candy) Edwards
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Margaret Edwards of Heartland, TX died on November 30, 2020 at the age of 76, but her larger-than-life persona, infectious laugh and positive spirit will never be forgotten.She was born on June 29, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland and married the late John Edwards on May 19,1973.Affectionately known as Candy "CanCan', she was born to the late and great Andrew and Mary Aldon.Her life was centered around her children Mark Lyons, Dawn Harris and her husband Houston Harris all of Dallas, TX.She took extreme pride in her two grandchildren Houston Harris, Jr. and Mary Aldon Harris. Candy also dearly loved her sister Gay Strojny, her late brother James Aldon, brother Thomas Aldon, her husbands daughters Kim Queen and Kelly Lineberger.She always boasted about every member of her family as well as her friends who she considered as family.She took extreme pride in being involved with the Business and Professional Womens group in Marshall and her volunteer work with abused women.She loved anything Baltimore related, as well as music, singing, dancing and traveling anywhere to see the ones she loved. A private family service will be held on 12/11 at 2:00.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved