Andrea Denise Mathias, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 3, 2020. She was 67. Mrs. Mathias was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Bill E. Bowman and Natalie Leishman Fincik. She was the devoted wife of 44 years to Eugene Hugh Mathias, mother of Leslie Mathias Hurt and her husband Eric, of North East, MD, grandmother of Scott Brian Raymond, Jr., and Logan Anthony Hurt. She was the sister of Cynthia "Cindy" Lee and her husband Dan, and aunt of Jami Spell.
Mrs. Mathias was a kind, sensitive soul who loved animals, flowers and music.
She was Prom Queen of her class in 1971 and had many wonderful friends throughout our community.
She was an artist, a florist, a master gardener, a drafter and an amazing cook.
No services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.straystreetstnr.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.