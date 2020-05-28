Suddenly, on May 23, 2020, Andrew Brian Bowen, beloved son of Kelly and Eric Bowen; loving brother of Luke, Meg and Cate Bowen; cherished grandson of Shirley Lee and the late Dennis C. Lee and the late Frank John and Anastasia "Ann" Bowen; also survived by many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.



Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. (610 W. Mac Phail Road Bel Air, MD 21014) on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Due to gathering size limits there may be a wait to enter the building. Facemasks are required. Service and Interment are private. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy, in Andrew's name, to St. Stephen School (8028 Bradshaw Road Kingsville, MD 21087). Online condolences may be left at:



