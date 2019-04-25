|
Andrew J. O'Donnell, 94, of Allentown, PA died April 22, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen J. (Talarovich) O'Donnell. A decorated World War II Army veteran, Andrew enrolled at Loyola College, earning a basketball scholarship. He was a member of many campus organizations, among them Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit National Honor Society. A 1950 graduate, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Loyola in 1994, for his achievements on the basketball court. The Baltimore Bullets of the NBA signed Andy after college, where he played before moving on to several Professional Eastern League teams.Survivors: Daughters, Patricia E. wife of Gene Nosovitch and Sheila E. O'Donnell wife of Dennis McCarthy all of Allentown, PA; grandchildren, Colleen, Brendan and Jack Nosovitch.Services: Funeral Mass 11:00AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Call 9 to 11:00AM Friday in the church. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, PA, www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 25, 2019