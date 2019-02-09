Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
Andrew J. Richardson devoted husband of the late Janet Richardson, father of Karen Spranklin, the late Amy Pistorio, grandfather of April , Heather, and William Andrew and Brother of the late Anna May Heidenreich of Milwaukee. Friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Parkville, 8800 Harford Road, on Monday from 3-5 PM ,7-9 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Ursula Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrew's name to the American Muscular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
