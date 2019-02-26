Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Wagner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Andrew J. Wagner Notice
On February 20, 2019 Andrew John Wagner passed away at the age of 92. Proceeded in death by his wife Catherine. Devoted father of Patricia Armstrong and Robert M. Wagner and his late wife Colleen; proud grandfather of Laura and Ethan Ferrari, Andrew and Lynn Wagner, Mary French, and Robyn and Stephen Shinnick; loving great-grandfather to Holden and Oliver. Further survived by his brothers Michael and Thomas Wagner and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor 601 Maiden Choice Lane Baltimore, MD 21228-3630
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.