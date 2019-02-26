|
|
On February 20, 2019 Andrew John Wagner passed away at the age of 92. Proceeded in death by his wife Catherine. Devoted father of Patricia Armstrong and Robert M. Wagner and his late wife Colleen; proud grandfather of Laura and Ethan Ferrari, Andrew and Lynn Wagner, Mary French, and Robyn and Stephen Shinnick; loving great-grandfather to Holden and Oliver. Further survived by his brothers Michael and Thomas Wagner and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor 601 Maiden Choice Lane Baltimore, MD 21228-3630
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019