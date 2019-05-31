Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Andrew L. Siarkowski

Andrew L. Siarkowski Notice
On May 29, 2019, Andrew L. Siarkowski; loving son of Rita and the late Henry Siarkowski; dear brother of John, Henry Jr. and Thomas Siarkowski and the late Frances Bressler; cherished uncle of Brittany and Nicholas Siarkowski.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. Please omit flowers, contributions may be made to your . Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2019
