Dr. Andrew M. Dietrich, 77, of Abingdon, MD passed away on April 20, 2020. Andrew was the loving spouse of the late Priscilla (Lookingbill) Dietrich; father of Gregory K. Dietrich (Patti); grandfather of Alyssa & Megan Dietrich; stepbrother of Harry Lewis Pickett. The family will be hosting a receiving of friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 10-11 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047 or ASPCA PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2020