Andrew N. Mazurek

Andrew N. Mazurek Notice
Suddenly on March 15, 2020 Andrew N. Mazurek cherished husband of. Joanne M. (nee Kessler), devoted father of Nicholas and his wife Michele J., beloved son-in-law of Ann M. Kessler, loving grandfather of Morgan and Madelin. Also survived by his sister, Joan Wrzesinski, extended family and friends, Andrew Mazurek, Jr. and Michele Mazurek.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Please omit flowers Memorial contributions may be made to The Polish Home Club 512 S. Broadway, Baltimore, MD. 21231. www.polishhomebaltimore.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
