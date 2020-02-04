|
On February 1, 2020 Andrew Paul Nicotra passed away. He was the beloved Husband of Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Nicotra (nee Wilson); devoted father of Philip Nicotra and his husband Robert Janowick, and Vincenza "Vicki" Nicotra and her boyfriend Gregg Lanane; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Ryan, and Kevin. He was a career Army Officer serving 2 tours in Vietnam, a successful business man, loved to travel and was a devoted family man.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Historic Chapel (Hickory). Interment will follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired contributions may be made to the . Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
