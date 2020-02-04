Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Historic Chapel (Hickory)
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Nicotra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Paul Nicotra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Paul Nicotra Notice
On February 1, 2020 Andrew Paul Nicotra passed away. He was the beloved Husband of Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Nicotra (nee Wilson); devoted father of Philip Nicotra and his husband Robert Janowick, and Vincenza "Vicki" Nicotra and her boyfriend Gregg Lanane; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Ryan, and Kevin. He was a career Army Officer serving 2 tours in Vietnam, a successful business man, loved to travel and was a devoted family man.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Historic Chapel (Hickory). Interment will follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired contributions may be made to the . Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -