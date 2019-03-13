|
On March 11, 2019, Andrew Phillip Klein, beloved husband of Jayne Klein (nee Zion); loving father of Marshall (Rachel) Klein, Sarah Klein, and Rachel Klein; adored brother of Michael (Clara) Klein and Howard (Susan) Klein; cherished grandfather of Sasha Ruth Klein; devoted son of the late Shirley and Ralph Klein; loving uncle of Samuel, Jacob, Stephen, David, and Victoria Klein, Evan and Ryan Keyser.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 13, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 or Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Inc., 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014-4324. In mourning at 107 West Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050, Wednesday following interment with a service at 7pm, and Thursday starting at 2pm with a service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019